Pop Art Icon

© Stéphane Gallois for L'Oréal





A neat, round fringe highlights an ovan face, as layers fall in front of the ears, following the line of the jaw to slim and refine. A cut full of character, ideal for fine features.



Tip: Think about bold colour for simple, graphic cuts like this. Here, feathery layers bring out the rich mahogany.



