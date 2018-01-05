How should you choose a short style?

Does short hair suit everyone?



Absolutely, yes. It does depend on the style however, there are a few basic rules to follow when choosing :



- Oval faces can get away with anything. Natalie Portmann, Demi Moore and Kylie are the living proof – even short crops don’t detract from their features.

- Heart-shaped faces need more volume in the nape of the neck and less on top.

- Round faces need plenty of height to lengthen the face, finer at the sides and length in the neck.

- Square faces need movement to soften the features. Avoid structured cuts which can make a square face look hard.



The shape of the head is very important too, especially for crops. Ask yourself how far you’re prepared to go.



Good communication with your stylist is essential, especially when going for a short cut – there are endless possibilities, so you need to be specific. Make the time to talk about exactly what you want before taking your seat.





How can I make sure it doesn’t look too masculine?



It depends on your face, but in general, keep it shorter at the sides and avoid anything too short at the back. Stay soft and feminine with plenty of layering, especially around the ears and nape of the neck.







