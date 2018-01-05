Adapting the Style to your Hair

© Massato





I’ve got fine hair. Can I go short?



Of course. Very fine hair needs volume, created with scissors rather than the razor. Mousse and other styling products are great for giving your hair some oomph, try volumising shampoos and sprays…



Hairdressers have plenty of ways of creating volume up their sleeves. Root perms are sometimes a good option for permanent lift and movement, with a natural finish, or ask your stylist to show you how to properly blow-dry your hair for volume.





My hair is thick and hard to manage. Is short hair really for me?



Yes, as long as your hairdresser uses the right technique during cutting. Razoring and shattering are great for thinning out thicker hair. Hold on to some of the length to avoid a too-short, too-much-volume helmet effect and use the right products at home. Modern formulations of wax and serum are great for giving shine and taming unruly hair.





I’ve got curly hair. I guess I should forget about going short?



No, you just need to know how to look after the texture. Wax can give you a flat-wave style, with more than a hint of twenties glam, but a little head of curls is probably the best look for you, think a shaped bob with pretty waves. If you really want a change, there are re!axing techniques available to take the curl out of your hair.





I’ve have cow’s licks. Can I go short ?



Yes, you can even make a feature out of it. You can create some really interesting effects by working with the natural direction of growth to funk up a short cut for an original look.

If your hair is really awkward, a root perm or relaxer can discipline your hair, or try straightening products at home.



Photo : Massato









