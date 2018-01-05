>
Hair Trends
Hair: short suits you so well!
Looking After Short Hair

 
Isn't short hair harder to look after ?

No more so than long hair. A good cut should keep its shape fairly well and you’ll need trims every six to eight weeks as you would with longer hair.


Isn’t short hair with a natural colour a bit boring ?

Not necessarily, it depends on the colour. Try one of the new, colour-brightening shampoos to liven up short hair and experiment with products: gels, waxes and pomades can give glossy texture. Highlighting – fine streaks added through the hair - is lovely on shorter hair and can add movement and light.
 

How can I style my short hair ? I don’t want to have to spend hours on it every day.

The main thing is choosing the right products. You don’t need to buy up the whole hair aisle in Boots, one or two are enough as long as they are adapted to your hair type and style. Ideally, you’re looking for something which works with your hair’s natural texture. Your hairdresser is your best bet for guidance on choosing the right product. Remember to use it sparingly!



Sarah Horrocks
28/06/2006
Latest… 05/01/2018
