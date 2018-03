© Estée Lauder This season's beautifully transparent bases are easy to achieve once you know how. A perfect base doesn't require tons of camouflage applied with a trowel, just the right beauty rituals and products. Follow our 5 steps to a flawless face:



1) Back to basics: start with perfectly cleansed skin.

2) Use a boosting moisturiser to keep your skin in tip-top condition and make it glow.

3) Create a light base with concealer and highlighter .

4) Choose and apply your foundation correctly.

5) A touch of powder and blusher and you're good to go!



