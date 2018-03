© Lush



If you only know Lush for their overpowering bath bombs, you need to check out their skincare range. They do some fantastic face and body products including this rich, waxy cleanser. It contains honey, which is great at controlling spots and reducing redness, and tonic rose absolue to combat thread veins. This thorough cleanser is recommended by 100% of Lush staff and leaves dry skin soft and replenished.



Lush Ultra Bland Cleanser, £5.50 for 45g/£8.95 for 100g

www.lush.co.uk