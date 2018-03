Neutrogena Visibly Clear 2 in 1 Wash & Mask

© Neutrogena

This face wash/mask is a unique cleanser to use as a daily face wash to remove make-up, dirt and excess oil and help prevent blemishes, and also acts as a weekly mask to cleanse deep down into pores and condition the skin, leaving it soft, smooth and healthy-looking.



Neutrogena Visibly Clear 2 in 1 Wash & Mask, £3.79 at Boots