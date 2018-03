© La Roche Posay



This thermal water moisturiser is packed with minerals and selenium and respects your skin's physiological balance. With water-trapping hydrolipides that are absorbed into the top layer of the epidermis, where they moisturise your skin gradually. The fresh, non-greasy texture is quick-absorbing and doesn't leave skin shiny.



Hydreane Légère Moisturizing Cream, La Roche-Posay

Available from www.leguidesante.co.uk, £10.88 for 40ml