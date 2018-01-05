

© Estée Lauder



This anti-oxidant, clarifying cream evens out your skin and fights the first signs of ageing. It has a tri-Vitamin C formula which stimulates the skin's natural collagen-storing capacity, protects against free radicals and reduces fine lines. Its Photo Optic technology (consisting of mica crystals, spheres of silica and fluorescent micro-spheres) uses light to illuminate the face and promote glow.



Estée Lauder Revelation Age-Resisting Brightening Creme for Normal/Combination Skin

£28 for 30ml at Boots.

