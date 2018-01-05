>
>
>
Make-up Techniques

Estée Lauder Revelation Age-Resisting Brightening Creme

 
Estée Lauder Revelation Age-Resisting Brightening Creme
© Estée Lauder

This anti-oxidant, clarifying cream evens out your skin and fights the first signs of ageing. It has a tri-Vitamin C formula which stimulates the skin's natural collagen-storing capacity, protects against free radicals and reduces fine lines. Its Photo Optic technology (consisting of mica crystals, spheres of silica and fluorescent micro-spheres) uses light to illuminate the face and promote glow.

Estée Lauder Revelation Age-Resisting Brightening Creme for Normal/Combination Skin
£28 for 30ml at Boots.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/04/2008
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         