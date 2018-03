© Bourjois



This pen concealer illuminates the eye contours and evens out the skin. It's easy to apply to the outer angle of the eyes and to bags, and melts into the skin. Its fomula is enroched with light-reflecting pigments and silicone to rid you of shadows and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.



Bourjois Anticerne Pour Petits Matins, £6.50 from Boots

