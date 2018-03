Underye concealer with radiant light by Chanel

This highlighter pen is enriches with derivatives of antioxidant Vitamin C and Vitamin E, plus treated pigments that target imperfections. Its liquid silicon formula slicks on to give you a radiant smooth glow on its own or after foundation on shadow zones (under the eyes, the brows and the crease of the chin). Apply directly with the brush, then gently pat with your fingertips to blend in.



Chanel Eclat Lumière Face Highlighter Pen, £21 at Boots.

Comes in 4 shades.