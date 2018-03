© Estée Lauder



This sheer version of Estée Lauder's #1 selling foundation is a 'thinking' foundation that adapts to your indidivual skin type, keeping moisture levels balanced while controlling excess oil and shine. It was designed for women with busy lifestyles, and stays sheer and flawless for 15 hours.



Estée Lauder Doublewear Light Stay-in-place Makeup SPF 10, £22.50 for 30ml

Available nationwide