Photogenic Lumessence Foundation from Lancôme

© Lancôme

This light-reflecting foundation smoothens and corrects your skin tone. Its pigments are coated with amino acids to even out your complexion, and the photoluminescent shimmer constantly diffuses light for an instant brightening effect. The hyaluronic acid and glycerine formula keeps skin moisturised for 24 hours.



Lancôme Photogenic Lumessence Foundation, £24 for 30ml

Available at www.mistrys.co.uk

www.lancome.com