Matt Touch Foundation Yves Saint Laurent

This caring foundation mattifies greasy skin with white lilies that purifiy the epidermis, micro sponges that absorb excess sebum and hydracaps to fix water and compensate for the drying effect of its absorbing active ingredients. Silicone pigments make it extremely long-lasting.



"Apply with your fingertips - no need for brushes or sponges," says Yannick Vaudry, make-up artist international Yves Saint Laurent. "Once your skin tone is even, use Touche Eclat to lighten shadowy areas of your face."



Matt Touch Foundation by Yves Saint Laurent, £28 for 30 ml

Available at www.debenhams.com

www.yvessaintlaurent.com



