>
>
>
Make-up Techniques

Matt Touch Foundation Yves Saint Laurent

 
Matt Touch Foundation Yves Saint Laurent
© Yves Saint Laurent

This caring foundation mattifies greasy skin with white lilies that purifiy the epidermis, micro sponges that absorb excess sebum and hydracaps to fix water and compensate for the drying effect of its absorbing active ingredients. Silicone pigments make it extremely long-lasting.

"Apply with your fingertips - no need for brushes or sponges," says Yannick Vaudry, make-up artist international Yves Saint Laurent. "Once your skin tone is even, use Touche Eclat to lighten shadowy areas of your face."

Matt Touch Foundation by Yves Saint Laurent, £28 for 30 ml
Available at www.debenhams.com
www.yvessaintlaurent.com




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/04/2008
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         