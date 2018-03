NARS blush in Multiple Orgasm

This peachy-pink, shimmering blusher also contains transparent pigments for a beautoful light sheen. Use alone or layer with other hues for more depth and intensity. The overall effect is innocent yet very sexy, with delicate but robust colours.



NARS Multiple Orgasm Blush, £18.50

www.narscosmetics.co.uk