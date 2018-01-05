Albums
Step 3: cover and highlight
Choosing and applying the right foundation
How to apply lipstick
How To Use Makeup Brushes Like A Pro
Hairstyle ideas and advice
Sarah Horrocks
08/04/2008
Article Plan
How to get a perfect make-up base and foundation: tips, tricks and advice
▼
Shiseido
Extra gentle cleansing foam, make-up remover, Shiseido
Clarins cleansing gel
Lush ultrabland cleanser
Neutrogena Visibly Clear 2 in 1 Wash & Mask
Moisturiser, radiance boost
Dr Pierre Ricaud's Matin Radieux Cream
Hydreane Légère, fluide hydratant pour peaux sensibles, La Roche-Posay
Estée Lauder Revelation Age-Resisting Brightening Creme
Step 3: cover and highlight
Prepare base using concealer, highlighter and primer
Pout concealer
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Concealer
Bourjois Anticerne Pour Petits Matins
Underye concealer with radiant light by Chanel
Choosing foundation, make-up tips and advice
Light Expert foundation by Terry
Estée Lauder Doublewear Light Stay-in-place Makeup
Photogenic Lumessence Foundation from Lancôme
Matt Touch Foundation Yves Saint Laurent
Choosing blusher - make-up tips
Clinique Blended Face Powder and Brush
Poudre Reflets Lumière, Estée Lauder
Maybelline Pure Mineral Blush
NARS blush in Multiple Orgasm
