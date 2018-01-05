>
>
Beauty superfoods to keep you glowing on the inside and out
Article in images

How to combat dull skin, foods to eat to prevent skin ageing

 
How to combat dull skin, foods to eat to prevent skin ageing
© Mary Cohr

Shining morning faces need their daily dose of antioxidants.

Vitamin C
Aside from being essential to collagen production, Vitamin C protects your skin from UV damage and helps scars heal. Feed your skin: Fresh fruit and veg, especially citrus fruit (lemon, orange and grapefruit), kiwi, cabbage vegetables and parsley.

Vitamin A
Vitamin A is the most important skin vitamin for supple, radiant skin and also protects against UV damage. Feed your skin: Liver, eggs, butter and butter for Vitamin A, and brightly-coloured fruit and veg (mango, melon, pepper, carrot etc) for Provitamin A, which the body converts into Vitamin A.

Vitamin E
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant with an unrivalled ability to repair sun damage - sun-worshippers take note! It traps ageing free radicals and acts alongside Vitamin A and Vitamin C to protect cell membranes, which are the main target of those nasty free radicals. Feed your skin: Nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds), whole grains, cereals and vegetable/plant oils.


Selenium
The trace element selenium is the best weapon there is against free radicals, and in recent years it has been recognised as a major player in anti-ageing. It's particularly effective at fighting the effects of UV rays, and also aids the elimination of toxins such as tobacco and alcohol through urine. Feed your skin: Meat, fish, seafood and eggs.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/10/2009
Tags Hair care
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         