How to combat dull skin, foods to eat to prevent skin ageing

Shining morning faces need their daily dose of antioxidants.



Vitamin C

Aside from being essential to collagen production, Vitamin C protects your skin from UV damage and helps scars heal. Feed your skin: Fresh fruit and veg, especially citrus fruit (lemon, orange and grapefruit), kiwi, cabbage vegetables and parsley.



Vitamin A

Vitamin A is the most important skin vitamin for supple, radiant skin and also protects against UV damage. Feed your skin: Liver, eggs, butter and butter for Vitamin A, and brightly-coloured fruit and veg (mango, melon, pepper, carrot etc) for Provitamin A, which the body converts into Vitamin A.



Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant with an unrivalled ability to repair sun damage - sun-worshippers take note! It traps ageing free radicals and acts alongside Vitamin A and Vitamin C to protect cell membranes, which are the main target of those nasty free radicals. Feed your skin: Nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds), whole grains, cereals and vegetable/plant oils.





Selenium

The trace element selenium is the best weapon there is against free radicals, and in recent years it has been recognised as a major player in anti-ageing. It's particularly effective at fighting the effects of UV rays, and also aids the elimination of toxins such as tobacco and alcohol through urine. Feed your skin: Meat, fish, seafood and eggs.







