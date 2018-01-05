How to get clear skin with no imperfections

If you have sensitive or greasy skin, cut down on strong coffee, alcohol, chocolate, certain spices (pepper, ginger, curry powder, paprika and mustard) and fermented cheese, and try and avoid eating excessive amounts of fat and sugar.



Zinc

Zinc is an antioxidant mineral, so if you suffer from spots it's a must because it regulates sebum production and aids cell healing. Feed your skin: Shellfish, fish, whole grains and cereals.



Probiotics

Friendly bacteria in your digestive system protect your intestinal flora and strengthen your immune system, including your skin's immune system! Feed your skin: Fermented yoghurts and dairy produce, leavened bread and some fermented veg such as sauerkraut.









