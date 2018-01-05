>
Beauty superfoods to keep you glowing on the inside and out
Tips for beautiful lips and healthy white teeth

 
Tips for beautiful lips and healthy white teeth

Beautiful teeth are important, so cigarettes and coffee that stain are a no-no, as are sweet foods which rot your teeth. Get your fill of these nutrients to make your teeth strong, white and dazzling.

Calcium 
Calcium builds and strengthens teeth. Feed your teeth: Dairy produce, fruit, vegetables and some types of mineral water.

Phosphorus
Along with calcium, phosphorus forms the mineral 'weave' of our bones. Feed your teeth: All foods contain phosphorus, so as long as you eat a balanced diet you'll get enough of it.

Fluorine
Fluorine is a trace element that strengthens tooth enamel. Feed your teeth: Mineral water that contains fluorine, radishes, cress, cherries and tomatoes.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/10/2009
