Tips for beautiful lips and healthy white teeth Beautiful teeth are important, so cigarettes and coffee that stain are a no-no, as are sweet foods which rot your teeth. Get your fill of these nutrients to make your teeth strong, white and dazzling.



Calcium

Calcium builds and strengthens teeth. Feed your teeth: Dairy produce, fruit, vegetables and some types of mineral water.



Phosphorus

Along with calcium, phosphorus forms the mineral 'weave' of our bones. Feed your teeth: All foods contain phosphorus, so as long as you eat a balanced diet you'll get enough of it.



Fluorine

Fluorine is a trace element that strengthens tooth enamel. Feed your teeth: Mineral water that contains fluorine, radishes, cress, cherries and tomatoes.







