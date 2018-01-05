Nutrients for hair growth, strong hair and nails

© Maybelline

The state of your skin and hair is a pretty bang on accurate indicator of whether or not you're getting your fill of nutrients and you're healthy. When we're unwell or unhealthy, our hair becomes fragile, dry and brittle, and can even fall out.



B Vitamins

These all contribute to healthy hair, especially B2, which regulates the scalp's sebum; B5, which improves the structure and shine of the hair; and B8, which slows down hair loss and the appearance of grey hairs. Feed your hair: Whole grains and cereals, meat, fish, eggs and brewer's yeast (live yeast).



Zinc

Zinc aids hair growth. Zinc deficiency hinders the formation of keratin, causing your hair follicles to atrophy. Feed your hair: Shellfish, fish, whole grains and cereals.







