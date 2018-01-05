>
Beauty superfoods to keep you glowing on the inside and out
Article in images

Nutrients for hair growth, strong hair and nails

 
The state of your skin and hair is a pretty bang on accurate indicator of whether or not you're getting your fill of nutrients and you're healthy. When we're unwell or unhealthy, our hair becomes fragile, dry and brittle, and can even fall out.

B Vitamins 
These all contribute to healthy hair, especially B2, which regulates the scalp's sebum; B5, which improves the structure and shine of the hair; and B8, which slows down hair loss and the appearance of grey hairs. Feed your hair: Whole grains and cereals, meat, fish, eggs and brewer's yeast (live yeast).

Zinc
Zinc aids hair growth. Zinc deficiency hinders the formation of keratin, causing your hair follicles to atrophy. Feed your hair: Shellfish, fish, whole grains and cereals.




  
  
