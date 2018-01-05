Beauty food for perfect nails, nail beauty Like our hair, our nails reflect the state of our health. If your nails break easily, are weak or have white marks on them, they're trying to tell you something: you have nutritional deficiencies! Keep an eye on your nails and adjust your diet accordingly if you're missing out on these nutrients:



Calcium

Calcium strengthens nails and makes them grow. Feed your nails: Dairy produce, fruit and vegetables and some types of mineral water.



Iron

Iron is a fortifying trace element that enriches red blood cells and increases oxygenisation of tissue, especially in nails that break easily. Feed your nails: Red meat, shellfish and pulses.



Sulphur

Sulphur is a misunderstood mineral that's vital for strong nails (it strengthens the nail structure). Feed your nails: Seafood, asparagus, onion, garlic and cabbage.









