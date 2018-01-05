>
Beauty superfoods to keep you glowing on the inside and out
Beauty food for perfect nails, nail beauty

 
Like our hair, our nails reflect the state of our health. If your nails break easily, are weak or have white marks on them, they're trying to tell you something: you have nutritional deficiencies! Keep an eye on your nails and adjust your diet accordingly if you're missing out on these nutrients:

Calcium
Calcium strengthens nails and makes them grow. Feed your nails: Dairy produce, fruit and vegetables and some types of mineral water.

Iron
Iron is a fortifying trace element that enriches red blood cells and increases oxygenisation of tissue, especially in nails that break easily. Feed your nails: Red meat, shellfish and pulses.

Sulphur
Sulphur is a misunderstood mineral that's vital for strong nails (it strengthens the nail structure). Feed your nails: Seafood, asparagus, onion, garlic and cabbage.




  
  
