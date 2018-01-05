Healthy beauty menu

Fancy a day of beauty food to get you into good habits? Here's a menu to try!
Breakfast
A hot drink
A glass of fresh fruit juice or a piece of fresh fruit
A fermented milk yoghurt or soya yoghurt
2 slices of wholemeal bread with Omega-3 rich butter (butter made with vegetable oil is better than animal fat butter)
Snack
A piece of fresh fruit
Lunch
A plate of raw veg or mixed salad (containing shallots, chives, parsley and other herbs with lemon juice and a drizzle of rapeseed oil)
Around 150g oily fish
Steamed vegetables and whole grains/cereals with a drizzle of olive oil
A piece of fresh fruit
Snack
Green tea (left to infuse for less than 2min)
A yoghurt or a piece of fresh fruit
Dinner
Mixed vegetable soup
100-150g steamed fish and steamed vegetables
A yoghurt or fresh fruit salad
