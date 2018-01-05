>
>
Beauty superfoods to keep you glowing on the inside and out
Article in images

Healthy beauty menu

   
Healthy beauty menu

Fancy a day of beauty food to get you into good habits? Here's a menu to try!

Breakfast
A hot drink
A glass of fresh fruit juice or a piece of fresh fruit
A fermented milk yoghurt or soya yoghurt
2 slices of wholemeal bread with Omega-3 rich butter (butter made with vegetable oil is better than animal fat butter)

Snack
A piece of fresh fruit

Lunch
A plate of raw veg or mixed salad (containing shallots, chives, parsley and other herbs with lemon juice and a drizzle of rapeseed oil)
Around 150g oily fish
Steamed vegetables and whole grains/cereals with a drizzle of olive oil
A piece of fresh fruit

Snack
Green tea (left to infuse for less than 2min)
A yoghurt or a piece of fresh fruit

Dinner
Mixed vegetable soup
100-150g steamed fish and steamed vegetables
A yoghurt or fresh fruit salad

More articles:
Savvy with sweeteners
Lose weight the easy way
What's in a lighter label?





  
 
Sarah Horrocks
24/10/2009
Tags Hair care
Reader ranking:4.1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         