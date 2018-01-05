Healthy beauty menu

Fancy a day of beauty food to get you into good habits? Here's a menu to try!



Breakfast

A hot drink

A glass of fresh fruit juice or a piece of fresh fruit

A fermented milk yoghurt or soya yoghurt

2 slices of wholemeal bread with Omega-3 rich butter (butter made with vegetable oil is better than animal fat butter)



Snack

A piece of fresh fruit



Lunch

A plate of raw veg or mixed salad (containing shallots, chives, parsley and other herbs with lemon juice and a drizzle of rapeseed oil)

Around 150g oily fish

Steamed vegetables and whole grains/cereals with a drizzle of olive oil

A piece of fresh fruit



Snack

Green tea (left to infuse for less than 2min)

A yoghurt or a piece of fresh fruit



Dinner

Mixed vegetable soup

100-150g steamed fish and steamed vegetables

A yoghurt or fresh fruit salad



