It feels like thick eyeliner and smoky eyes have been with us forever, but they're finally making way for lighter and brighter peepers. Gloss, shimmer and colour are the way forward, and the best thing is that they're easy to pull off (no more worrying about looking like Morticia Adams).



First of all, work out which type of eyeshadow is best for you: luminous for light-coloured eyes and bright for dark eyes. Plus, we check out the latest mascaras, with hi-tech features to add a finishing touch to your eyes without overloading them.



Have fun experimenting with colour and shine!





