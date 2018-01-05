>
Eye Makeup

Lancôme Hypnôse Ônyx mascara

 
Lancôme Hypnôse Ônyx mascara
© Lancôme

A mascara that thickens lashes up to six times more than your average mascara and shapes them one by one. Thanks to its Soft-Sculpt technology, the ultra smooth texture deposits regular and gradual colour on the lashes.

The PowerFULL brush is equipped with special fibres that enable precise application, without clumps.

The Onyx Essence complex, concentrated in black pigments, produces intense colour. Putd you in instant drama queen mode!

Lancôme Hypnôse Ônyx mascara, £18.50, 3 shades
www.lancome.co.uk
05/05/2008
