With a double brush, this mascara smooths, curls and thickens lashes. Apply the primer using the thick brush all over the lashes, then apply the colour with the thinner, more precise brush. Top marks for this long-lasting, waterproof formula (with jojoba oil, extracts of pearl powder, white lily and seaweed).



Paul & Joe Primer Duo, around £20

www.paulandjoe.com