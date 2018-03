© L'Oréal Paris



This mascara has a dual conditioning and colouring effect. The first brush applies a conditioning base to the lashes, the other adds colour. This is the only mascara on the market that can be removed with warm water, without having to scrub away at your delicate eyes. Ideal for senstiive souls and dead practical.



L'Oréal Paris Double Extension Beauty Tubes mascara, £9.99

Available from Boots

www.lorealparis.com