A unique formula and a new brush for this powder eyeshadow, packed with pearlescent particles that illuminate the eyelid with multi-dimensional reflections.

The powdery texture stays put on the lids impeccably, and the wavy-bristled brush makes application a piece of cake.

For a classic gold effect, combine this shadow with a chestnut brown one.



Bourjois Suivez mon Regard Loose Powder Eyeshadow, £6.50

www.bourjois.co.uk

Available from Superdrug