For those who like their make-up understated, look no further than this cream eyeshadow: it's resistant to water and tears and will subtly add light to your eyes.

The formula contains ceramides and shea butter that look after your lashes. It stays on for 12 hours without budging an inch, thanks to its wax-coated pigments, and the stick formula saves valuable time - no fiddling with brushes and compacts!



Estée Lauder Double Wear Eyeshadow Stick, £12, 8 shades

www.esteelauder.co.uk

Available from Boots

