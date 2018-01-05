>
Eye Makeup

Estée Lauder Double Wear eyeshadow stick

 
Estée Lauder Double Wear eyeshadow stick
© Estée Lauder

For those who like their make-up understated, look no further than this cream eyeshadow: it's resistant to water and tears and will subtly add light to your eyes.
The formula contains ceramides and shea butter that look after your lashes. It stays on for 12 hours without budging an inch, thanks to its wax-coated pigments, and the stick formula saves valuable time - no fiddling with brushes and compacts!

Estée Lauder Double Wear Eyeshadow Stick, £12, 8 shades
www.esteelauder.co.uk
05/05/2008
