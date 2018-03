© Urban Decay



A dinky tube with powder in one end and a brush in the other, making application practical and quick.



Eric Jimenez at Urban Decay has a tip for us: "For a wet look, dip the thick brush into Urban Decay Eyeshadow Transforming Potion, a fluid water-based gel, then dip it in the powder and apply." Magic!



Urban Decay Loose Pigments, £11.50, 9 shades

www.urbandecay.com

Available from www.hqhair.com