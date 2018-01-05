>
Eye Makeup

Stila eyeshadow duo

 
Stila eyeshadow duo
© Stila

This eyeshadow with pearlescent particles is surprisingly easy to use. The lighter colour can be applied dry with your finger, all over the eye, while the darker colour can be applied with a damp brush, as a liner, to the edge of the lid.

Stila make-up artist Jerome Sandevoir: "Choose shades that you've always wanted to try and go for it. If you put too much on, blend with a second shade, or remove a bit and start again."

Stila eyeshadow duo, around £12, 6 duos
www.stilacosmetics.com
Available from Selfridges




  
  
Eye Makeup
