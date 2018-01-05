

© Stila



This eyeshadow with pearlescent particles is surprisingly easy to use. The lighter colour can be applied dry with your finger, all over the eye, while the darker colour can be applied with a damp brush, as a liner, to the edge of the lid.



Stila make-up artist Jerome Sandevoir: "Choose shades that you've always wanted to try and go for it. If you put too much on, blend with a second shade, or remove a bit and start again."



Stila eyeshadow duo, around £12, 6 duos

www.stilacosmetics.com

Available from Selfridges