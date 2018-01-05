>
>
>
Eye Makeup

How to apply mascara

 
How to apply mascara
© Guerlain

Eyelid makeup is so bright and bold this season that mascara has to take a back seat. Keep it discreet, but more efficient and precise! Discover these new formulas that add intense colour without overloading the lashes, and get your application technique perfect.

For the upper lashes, the secret is to choose a straight, not curved, brush, load it with mascara by dipping it once into the tube, apply to the base of the lashes and turn the brush as you run it to the tips. Repeat above and below the lashes. Another method is to apply your mascara by zig-zagging the brush from the base to the tip, for guranteed lash extension. Leave to dry, apply a second coat and you're good to go.

- Make sure you don't forget your lower lashes. "The lower lashes really open up your eyes," explains Olivier Echaudemaison, Creative Director at Guerlain. "But take care not to get splodges! Don't apply too much." Ideally, use the tip of the applicator (the thinnest bit which has the best coating of mascara), run through the tiny lower lashes, once above and once below. Keep a cotton bud soaked in make-up remover at hand in case you go wrong.

Avoid: dipping the wand applicator several times in your mascara tube to get enough. This forces air into the tube and dries out your mascara prematurely.


Take a look at our selection of the latest mascaras




  
  
Beauty Editor
05/05/2008
Tags Eye Makeup
Tags Eye Makeup 

