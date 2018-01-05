Shimmering eye-make up

A big runway trend of late is shimmer all around the eyes forming a luminous halo, but it's curtains for bling hues and hello to delicate colour. This look is easy to achieve but still requires a certain amount of dexterity. The golden rule is to emphasise your pupil, which means first covering the whole mobile lid with a neutral, light base (under-eye cream works perfectly) from the lash line to the eyebrow.



Then use a brush or a foam tip to apply pearly pastel eyeshadow (in sky blue, pink, mauve or soft green) all around your eye, from the inner corner to the outer, and below your bottom lash line. Just don't go overboard with the quantity!



Next, apply powder eyeshadow one shade darker (less shimmery), on the mobile lid only. Blend in with a finger, going up towards the eyebrow for a soft finish.



For a dazzling look, apply a touch of pearlescent white from the middle of the upper eyelid down to the lash line.



Avoid: Coloured mascara. Opt for false blacks like plum, brown or navy, which are less harsh. Out with the bold lipstick with this look: glitterfree gloss is your best bet!





