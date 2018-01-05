>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Colourful eye make-up, rainbow eyeshadows

 
Colourful eye make-up, rainbow eyeshadows
© Clarins

The other big trend of the spring is colour in its purest state. The art moderne look is difficult to achieve but looks fabulously creative.

Apply a neutral base all over the eyelid, then use a fine brush to apply bright eyeshadow (yellow, green, blue, orange or purple) all around the eye. Blend the colour with a foam tip, working outwards to the outer corner of the eye. Next, sweep another bright shade (that contrasts with the first) across the mobile lid. For example, apply purple on the lower lash line and yellow on the upper lid, or shocking pink and klein blue, or turquoise with orange...Give it a try and see what you come up with!

For added glow, apply a touch of light eyeshadow (in pale pink or beige) to the inner corner of the eye and the edge of the eyebrow.

Avoid: Coloured mascara. Black is the only way to go. And be careful if your complexion tends to go blotchy, as this look will show up any flaws.


Take a look at our selection of colourful eyeshadows




  
  
Beauty Editor
05/05/2008
Eye Makeup
