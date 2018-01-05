- Stars under the knife: celebrity cosmetic surgery

To stay at the top of their game and keep the contracts rolling in, the stars know it's in their best interests to look flawless, and have been known to resort to a bit of a nip and tuck to keep looking airbrushed and enhance their bodies.



The trouble is that some simply don't know when to stop! A few collagen injections here, a bit of botox there, then why not a nose job or breast implants? The results vary from impressive to downright disastrous.



Find out which celebs have gone under the knife and give us your verdict: do they look better before or after their trip to the clinic?





