Results

Survey results: Q1 - What do you think of Kylie's surgery? She looks great

47 % She looked better before

52 % Q2 - What do you think to Posh's surgery? Not bad...

40 % What a mess!

59 % Q3 - What do you think to Pammy's surgery? If that's what she wanted...

50 % Shame!

49 % Q4 - What do you think to Brittany's surgery? She maybe went a bit too far, but it's ok...

4 % Dreadful!

95 % Q5 - What do you think to Nicole's surgery? Not bad...

40 % A fine mess!

59 % Q6 - What do you think to Kate's surgery? Perfect!

86 % Maybe a bit too discreet?

13 % Q7 - What do you think of Sharon's surgery? It's perfect

51 % It looks awful

48 %



