Stars under the knife

Results

   


Survey results:
Q1 - What do you think of Kylie's surgery?
She looks great
47 %
She looked better before
52 %
Q2 - What do you think to Posh's surgery?
Not bad...
40 %
What a mess!
59 %
Q3 - What do you think to Pammy's surgery?
If that's what she wanted...
50 %
Shame!
49 %
Q4 - What do you think to Brittany's surgery?
She maybe went a bit too far, but it's ok...
4 %
Dreadful!
95 %
Q5 - What do you think to Nicole's surgery?
Not bad...
40 %
A fine mess!
59 %
Q6 - What do you think to Kate's surgery?
Perfect!
86 %
Maybe a bit too discreet?
13 %
Q7 - What do you think of Sharon's surgery?
It's perfect
51 %
It looks awful
48 %


  
 


12/02/2009
