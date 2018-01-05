>
Pamela Anderson
Pamela did some modelling and appeared in several TV ads in the 80s before moving to Vancouver in 1988 where she became a fitness instructor. And it was there, legend has it, that while she was watching a football match, her face appeared on the giant stadium screen, the crowd noticed her and began cheering. Pammy happened to be wearing a T-shirt with the logo of a beer company, and the brand were so impressed with the reaction she got, they took her on for its next ad campaign! In 1989, Pamela moved to LA in search of fame and fortune.

At 40, Pammy is still a femme fatale, with her platinum blonde hair, flashing white teeth and layers of makeup. The former Baywatch babe keeps adding to the list of treatments she's undergone to retain her trademark look. Her extravagant lifestyle keeps her in the news and an American TV channel has announced it's going to make a reality show all about Pamela.

What she's had done: Breast implants, collagen injections in her lips and cheeks, ceramics attached to her teeth and a nose job.


Did you know? According to Heat magazine, Pamela says: "The thing I love most about my body and the thing I hate most are my breasts and my breasts." Right, Pam...



