>
>
Stars under the knife

Brittany Murphy

 
Brittany Murphy
© Brittany Murphy

2003
The gorgeous, fresh-faced Brittany Murphy had previously been cast in teen roles, but was catapulted to the A-list after playing Eminem's squeeze in 8 Mile, which was a lot edgier than anything she'd ever done before. She accounded to the world: "Now I'm a real actress".

Now
Brittany has reached the big 3-0 and her career hasn't exactly taken off as whe would have hoped. Her films Little Black Book and Sin City only received lukewarm receptions. Is this why she decided to treat herself to a trout pout? Or did the surgeon get it wrong and give her Leslie Ash's fish lips rather than Jessica Alba's pillowy lips?

What she's had done: Collagen injections in her upper lip.

Did you know? Brittany's also a fan of Photoshop and now demands that her under-eye bags be airbrushed from every one of her photos. Shame she doesn't ask for her trout pout to be airbrushed...



Question 4/7 :

What do you think to Brittany's surgery?
 •  She maybe went a bit too far, but it's ok...
 •  Dreadful!


  
  


Questions: 4


Beauty Editor
12/02/2009

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         