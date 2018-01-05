Brittany Murphy

2003

The gorgeous, fresh-faced Brittany Murphy had previously been cast in teen roles, but was catapulted to the A-list after playing Eminem's squeeze in 8 Mile, which was a lot edgier than anything she'd ever done before. She accounded to the world: "Now I'm a real actress".



Now

Brittany has reached the big 3-0 and her career hasn't exactly taken off as whe would have hoped. Her films Little Black Book and Sin City only received lukewarm receptions. Is this why she decided to treat herself to a trout pout? Or did the surgeon get it wrong and give her Leslie Ash's fish lips rather than Jessica Alba's pillowy lips?



What she's had done: Collagen injections in her upper lip.



Did you know? Brittany's also a fan of Photoshop and now demands that her under-eye bags be airbrushed from every one of her photos. Shame she doesn't ask for her trout pout to be airbrushed...







