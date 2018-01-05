Kate Winslet

1997

Kate Winslet was propelled to global stardom thanks to her role as Rose in the blockbuster Titanic. The naturally curvy actress refuses to conform to the Hollywood prototype by dieting, and was a harsh critic of cosmetic surgery. She married her second husband, director Sam Mendes, in 2003. Kate once revealed: "I am intrigued by surgery, but Sam would leave me if I did anything like that."



Now (on the right)

Kate, 31, is now the face of Lancôme's Tresor perfume. She looks like she's had her nose ever so slightly trimmed down. Sam didn't seem too bothered about that...



What she's had done: A small nose job and that's all! Despite what's been written by certain celeb magazines, Kate hasn't had liposuction. She's said to be a healthy size 12 (which makes her one of the curviest actresses in Hollywood!).



Did you know? The Beverly Hills Institute of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, which compiles a list of the stars who patients would most like to look like, revealed that in 2007, Kate Winslet's lips were the most sought after!

