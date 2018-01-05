Victoria Beckham

© Victoria Beckham

1999

The artist better known as Posh Spice was recording Forever with the Spice Girls when this snap was taken in '99. Then came her wedding to David Beckham, complete with mock thrones and pictures of the happy couple splashed across the gossip mags.



Now

Skinnier than ever, even after three pregnancies, Victoria has more or less turned herself into a fashion icon. She made the A-Line bob (the Pob) popular among blondes and brunettes (it was later copied by her new best friend Katie Holmes). Despite some questionable fashion decisions, Victoria has become the face of Marc Jacobs, and has designed her own range of jeans. This wasn't enough to stop her topping the 2008 Worst Dressed Women list, compiled by American fashion critic Richard Blackwell!





What she's had done: She's had pretty much everything done: breast implants, collagen in her upper lip, a nose job and resculptured cheekbones.



Did you know? Posh had to remove her breast implants to get into her tight-fitting Roberto Cavalli outfits for Spice Girls' reunion tour. Judging by the poor ticket sales, it looks like the band could have done with that extra boost!







Question 2/7 :



What do you think to Posh's surgery? • Not bad... • What a mess!



