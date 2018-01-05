Sharon Stone

After a ten-year struggle to make it as an actress, ex Ford model Sharon Stone finally hit the big time. Her role in 1992's Basic Instinct made her into a worldwide star in just a few months. It was the era of cold beauty and all-conquering supermodels, and Sharon finds herself surfing the same wave as Linda Evangelista and Claudia Schiffer. Her appeal was based on minimalistic make-up and a classy look that showed off her natural beauty.



2006

Despite a disappointing film career (she's only achieved moderate success at the box office since 1995's Casino), Sharon is a household name and is talked about in the media for her charity work, her changing hairstyles, and her regular facial touch-ups...even though she has been quick to criticise cosmetic surgery in the past.



What she's had done: Botox injections in her forehead, possibly some hyaluronic acid in her eyelids, hyaluronic acid or fat injections in her cheeks and hyaluronic acid or collagen injections in the lips.



did you know: There's a vicious rumour going round Hollywood that Sharon recently went under the knife again and had breast impants inserted.

