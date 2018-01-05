>
Stars under the knife

Cosmetic surgery: celebrity results and failures

 
© Kylie Minogue

1999
Back in the Noughties, Kylie made her comeback with the international hit Spinning Around, and showed off her enviable derrière in those gold hotpants, which have now achievec cult status. With long, brown, wavy locks and natural makeup, she worked the fresh disco look.

Now
Kylie's back on the scene after a few traumatic years during which she overcame breast cancer and split with beau Olivier Martinez. At 40, she released her 10th album X, which has been a global success everywhere apart from in the States, where it flopped. Nowadays, the Aussie pop princess looks sexier than ever and has made a name for herself as a style and beauty icon, with her blonde bob and scarlet lips. Her body is as slim and toned as ever, though we tend to see her in classy knee-length dresses rather than hotpants these days.

What she's had done: Collagen and botox injections could be the secret to Kylie's sometimes unnatural smile.

Gossip: Kylie's addicted to Botox, according to a dermatologist who made revelations about her in the Daily Star. Very professional of you, doc!



05/01/2018
