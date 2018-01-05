Cheryl Cole's Canne's hairstyle Cheryl Cole stepped out in a stunning gown by Stephane Rolland at the 65th Cannes festival last night - and as well as showing off her taut figure, she also gave us a first look at her new 'do.

A blunt fringe and soft wave make for a fierce and sexy look

Her hair was decidedly un-done - and such a free 'n' easy look is actually quite an art to master. We're loving her relaxed curls and blunt fringe - and asked Paola Pinto, Creative Team Stylist at RUSH to tell us how to get her look.



Cheryl Cole wowed in her Stephane Rolland dress Copy Cheryl Cole's fringe If you want to copy Cheryl's chunky fringe - head to a salon and ask for your hair to be cut and styled "quite heavy."



"Do not get anything too blunt, but at the same time don’t make it too soft either. The fringe length should curve down towards the sides to enable you to wear it in the middle or on the side.



"Fringes should feel like they blend into the layers on the side slightly, so there is not too much separation."

Copy Cheryl Cole's waves And as for her relaxed waves - these are something you can recreate at home with the help of a simple curling wand. We love Babyliss' curling wand, it's only £24.99 and is super simple to use.

Babyliss do a great curling wand



"Large tongs will also give a good effect. Run down the sections of the hair without closing the tongs completely using the barrel of the tong to give a soft wave.”



Paolo recommends To copy Cheryl's soft waves, Paolo says: "Use a curling wand on a large attachment; the yogi wand is really good and easy to use."Large tongs will also give a good effect. Run down the sections of the hair without closing the tongs completely using the barrel of the tong to give a soft wave.”Paolo recommends Yogi's curling wand - it's slightly more pricey at £64.99, but gives a good hold on your hair. The Yogi Wand - in snazzy zebra print



Finish the look with a high shine styling spray to get that Cheryl Cole gloss. L'Oreal's Techni. Art Gloss shine spray is a winner for instant sparkle and sheen, £8.70 well spent.



