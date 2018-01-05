Makeup tips for a glowing complexion, glossy hair, shiny lips and luminous eye make up

|
This season we're doing away with excess coverage and colours that mask your natural skin tone, and going for glow and transparent shimmer!
© Maybelline
The latest cosmetics come with loads of special effects (including advanced pigments, cleverly placed reflections and subtle pearlescent particles) for illumination like you've never seen before. Learn how to get glowing skin, add light to your eyes, add shine to your lips and adorn your hair with rays of light.
CG, CB