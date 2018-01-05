How to achieve glossy, shiny hair

Shiny hair is THE secret to adding light to your whole face. Here's a summary of the techniques to follow.



Glossy hair means healthy hair. Clean, smooth and tight follicles allow the hair to capture light and shine naturally. Here's how to get your locks in tip-top condition:



Every day:

Brush your hair morning and evening, with your head down, using a brush to remove dust and air your locks (they need oxygen too!). Make gentle movements so you don't aggravate your hair. Use a special shine-restoring shampoo enriched with light revealing silk proteins and acids (every other day if your hair is fine, and twice a week if it's thick or frizzy).



Use a conditioner formulated to add shine. If you have fine hair, use leave-in conditioner to protect and strengthen your hair. For other hair types, use a conditioner that you leave in (for as long as possible) and then rinse out with a jet of cold water to tighten the hair follicles even more. If you have coloured hair, always use special anti-oxidant products to make your colour last longer. Some can be used dry on the tips between two shampoos, with no need to rinse.



From time to time:

Treat yourself to hair gloss! These smoothing products, packed with micro-pearls, can be used on dry hair. They exist in liquid form, which you apply to the tips, and in spray form, to spritz on all over. You only need a small amount, and don't go touching your hair after you've applied it! Just make sure you brush well in the evening to remove any residue.



Another option is tone on tone colouring which is ammonia-free, and doesn't change the colour but adds shine and softness. It should only be used on strong hair though, and should be followed with a conditioning mask for coloured hair (leave on overnight after colouring your hair).





