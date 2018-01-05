Advice for achieving a glowing face

Radiance depends on your complexion, your mood and the weather...but that's not all! Targeted skincare products, the right techniques and make-up can help you achieve a glow.



Radiant skin requires a smooth epidermis with narrow pores and active micro-circulation. To achieve this result...



Skincare:

A make-up removing routine is essential (even if you don't wear make-up), both morning and evening. Apply cleanser to the skin then soak some cotton wool in toner and wipe over the face. Repeat until the cotton wool is completely clean.



Next, apply a smoothing and hydrating radiance cream. The best ones are those which contain Vitamin C (to clean, regenerate and renew skin) and Vitamin E (an antioxidant and decongestant). They both work on two levels, deep down and on the surface, to do away with dull skin .



Once a week (for sensitive skin) or twice (for other skin types), treat yourself to some gentle exfoliation. Before applying, remove make-up and dampen skin with warm water. Make circular movements with the exfoliating product, paying particular attention to the nose, forehead and chin. Rinse, then use a radiance mask, preferably with a formula that hydrates at the same time. Don't forget your neck and hands while you're at it!



Make-up:

Start with a primer or illuminating foundation: these liquid formulas leave a veil of light on the skin, even out skin tone and prepare the face for make-up. Not only that, they get rid of imperfections so make-up stays put even better.



Foundation: whether you go for foundation or tinted moisturiser, the essential thing is to choose a liquid texture that's easy to apply. And avoid a colour that's too dark; think apricot or pink to avoid weighing your complexion down or drawing attention to lines.

Warm it in the palm of your hand and apply to your face in sweeping movements, working from the centre outwards.



Blusher: go for iridescent textures, or sparkly ones for the evening, and shades of pink (peach, coral pink and fuchsia). If your face is long, apply blusher in round movements, on the cheekbones. If your face is round, apply under the cheekbones, going up towards the sides of your nose.





