Achieving shiny lips

Matte may be this season's key trend, but fans of gloss needn't despair, because there are more and Shiny AND long-lasting lip products to tempt you with this season...



Shiny lips mean clean, smooth lips. Like the skin or hair, the smoother their surface, the better the make-up or product will hold.



Every day:

Exfoliate your lips regularly using a gentle face exfoliant, or by applying a thick layer of nourishing balm, and rubbing it lightly with a paper tissue to remove the dead skin. Nourish them morning and evening. You can also use anti-irritation cream like Savlon if your lips are sore.



Make-up:

Go for new-generation glosses which moisturise, plump and last for hours. Make sure you don't apply balm just beforehand, else it won't hold. Raspberry or cherry reds highlight your smile. Fuchsia is more difficult to carry off, and if you're not brunette it's risky!



The final touch...

For an elegant effect, apply a touch of soft gold or silver to the centre of your lower lip.

For a up-to-the-minute look, apply mauve colour then add bright pink to the centre of both your upper and lower lips.

For a pop art effect, play with contrasting colours from fuchsia to coral, working from the corner to the centre of the lips. It's great for a night out, but bear in mind that you'll need to touch up... and keep your eye make-up discreet!





