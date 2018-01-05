Guide to luminous eye make-up

© Bourjois

The eyes are a central feature of the face, naturally attracting and reflecting light. Another reason to frame them with shimmering make-up which reinforces their light-capturing effect!



Luminous eyes mean fresh eyes, free from redness and under-eye bags. Use colours that bring out the colour of your irises, and play with contrasts.



Every day care:

Take care of the area around your eyes by using specific products: apply decongesting liquid cream in the morning, dabbing in with a finger. Use a moisturising product in the evening, applied in upwards, massaging movements. To soothe your eyes from time to time, lie down in the dark and place tea bags or compresses of iced water on your closed eyes. They're excellent decongestants!



Make-up:

Discover the latest cream eyeshadows in a range of iridescent colours, which blend easily with your finger or a brush. Place a small amount of eyeshadow on the back of your hand, rub with your fingertips and spread the colour over your eyelid.

For a more sophisticated look, apply a darker shade on the outer corner of the eye using a brush, and for a chic but sober look, set off your upper lashes with an iridescent pencil.



For big occasions...

Try out new refined mascaras which deposit strass at the base of the lash line. And for all-out glitter, apply shiny, pearly or gold eyeshadow all around your eyes, right up to the temples, then get feline eyes using an iridescent kohl pencil or liner.



For more eye make-up advice, see our article Shine on: the latest eye-make up trends





