Hair products for glossy hair

Our favourite: this gentle shampoo is infused with hemp seed oil, panthenol and soy proteins to nourish and mositurise hair and replenish nutrients. Hair is left strong, shiny and manageable.

Hempz Hydrating Shampoo, £10.50 for 350ml.

Try these too...



Wella Lifetex Extra Rich Self-warming Mask with almond fluid nourishes and repairs hair from the inside. Upon contact with water, it produces a warming effect that ensures smoothness and a silky shine. Apply to damp hair and leave for about 30 seconds then rinse off. £9 for 150ml.

Schwarzkopf Gliss Hair Repair Oil Nutritive Conditioner nourishes hair, covers it with a protective film and optimises shine. £1.99 for 200ml.

No need for rinsing with Sebastian Laminates Sheer Conditioner: it contains hydrating agents and Shine Innovation Complex for natural or coloured hair. £12 for 250ml.

This gloss with macadamia nut oil and silica lets you sculpture and style hair with your fingers. A light texture that can be worked on dry hair and is easily washed out with shampoo. Design Mix OSIS Gloss Fibrous Glossing Balm by Schwarzkopf Professional, £14.79 for 100ml.

L'Oréal Professionnel Lumino Contrast Taming Gloss Serum smooths, illuminates and reveals the intensity of contrasts. £10 for 50ml spray.

Hempz Shine Spray, with hemp seed oil, natural botanical oils and proteins, adds instant shine for healthy looking hair whilst protecting from colour loss and heat damage. £9.95 for 125ml.

And if hair colouring's your thing, try Clairol Nice 'n Easy ColourSeal Gloss which delivers moisture to the hair shaft, leaving hair smoother and with a fresher colour. £0.99 for 30ml.

Still looking limp?

If your hair still seems lifeless, try laser phototherapy, a new technology that restores health and shine in 8 to 10 weeks. The HairMax LaserComb (retail price around £320), uses a process called photobiostimulation to stimulate growth and strengthen hair. Pass the brush gently through your hair 3 times a week, for 10 minutes at a time. The results are impressive!

