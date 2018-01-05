Products for a glowing complexion

© Thierry Mugler Beauty

Our favourite: This make-up base combines several powders, three gelling agents of plant and mica origin, which capture light and reflect it to produce a satin effect. Blue pigments correct the yellow tinge of dull skin and restore luminosity. Its ultra-fresh texture is an added bonus.

Thierry Mugler Beauty Bleu Glacis Cooling Effect Concealer, around £25

www.thierrymuglerbeauty.com

Stockists: 020 7307 6700



Try these as well...



Skincare:

This cream's exclusive Multi-Radiance Complex with mandarin extract (Vitamin P) revitalises skin's appearance while the light reflecting particles instantly give your complexion real depth and radiance. Also contains SPF15.

Olay Complete Multi-Radiance cream, £7.49 for 50ml

www.olay.co.uk



Make-up:

A superb base with acacia micro-pearls that instantly conceal little imperfections. It's silky-smooth and glides invisibly over skin, preparing it for make-up.

Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch, £21.50 for 15ml

www.clarins.co.uk



An illuminating base that smooths out imperfections. The wonderful fresh gel texture produces a glow without making your face too shiny.

Guerlain Meteorites Perles Light-Diffusing Perfecting Primer, around £40 for 30ml

www.guerlain.com



A moisturising foundation with coated micro-pigments and the mineral sericite that diffuses light rays and adds glow. Its formula, developed for use in film and photos, refreshes the complexion when faced with artificial light. Ideal for camouflaging small imperfections and can also be worn for daytime.

Make up for Ever HD High Definition Foundation, £25 for 30ml

www.makeupforever.com



A tinted moisturiser with lipophile pigments and a light texture that melts into the skin. Apply after your day cream if you have dry skin or directly onto clean skin if you have normal to combination skin.

Caudalie Teint Divin Tinted Moisturiser, £17 for 30ml, in 2 shades: fair to medium and dark.

www.caudalie.com



For a luminous finish, this skin-perfecting powder with gold particles leaves skin looking flawless and glowing. Its antioxidant formula maintains the skin's hydration rate and the integrated brush is an added bonus for expert application.

Smashbox Halo Hydrating Perfecting Powder with brush, around £50

www.smashbox.com



And for quick touch-ups, we love this glow-enhancing pen. Apply to your shimmer points (cheeks and brow bones), blend in and glow girl!

Dior Bronze Luminizer, 2 shades: 001 Or Rose/Pink Gold and 002 Bronze Scintillant/ Shimmering Gold, £21. Limited edition.

www.dior.co.uk





