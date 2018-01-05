>
Ready, steady, glow!
Article in images

Products for shiny lips

 
Our favourite: this lip treatment deeply hydrates lips and srengthens their protective barrier. Vitamins A and E plus muru muru butter leave lips feeling super soft, smooth and shiny!
Elizabeth Arden Megabalm Ultra Soothing Lip Treatment, £8. Available from Superdrug from 11th June 2008
www.elizabetharden.co.uk

A liquid lipstick with a precision click application that releases droplets of colour and shine onto lips. The innovative sculpting tip ensures perfect coverage.
Maybelline WaterShine Elixir Liquid Lipcolour, £6.99, 14 shades
www.maybelline.co.uk

A shimmering gloss for wet-look lips. A half-gel, half-film texture, and a caring formula with antioxidant Vitamin E that provides long-lasting hydration.
Chanel AquaLumière Gloss, £16, 8 shades
www.chanel.com

A comforting, moisturising and long-lasting gloss, producing 8 hours of shine that makes lips dazzle.
Clinique Long Last Glosswear SPF 15, £12, 18 shades
www.clinique.co.uk

A liquid gloss with moisturising marula oil and antioxidant Vitamin E that provides intense colour. Apply directly to the lips using the applicator brush.
The Body Shop Liquid Lip Colour, £9.50, 8 shades
www.thebodyshop.co.uk




  
  
