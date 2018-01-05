Products for shiny lips

© Elizabeth Arden

Our favourite: this lip treatment deeply hydrates lips and srengthens their protective barrier. Vitamins A and E plus muru muru butter leave lips feeling super soft, smooth and shiny!

Elizabeth Arden Megabalm Ultra Soothing Lip Treatment, £8. Available from Superdrug from 11th June 2008

www.elizabetharden.co.uk



Try these as well...



A liquid lipstick with a precision click application that releases droplets of colour and shine onto lips. The innovative sculpting tip ensures perfect coverage.

Maybelline WaterShine Elixir Liquid Lipcolour, £6.99, 14 shades

www.maybelline.co.uk



A shimmering gloss for wet-look lips. A half-gel, half-film texture, and a caring formula with antioxidant Vitamin E that provides long-lasting hydration.

Chanel AquaLumière Gloss, £16, 8 shades

www.chanel.com



A comforting, moisturising and long-lasting gloss, producing 8 hours of shine that makes lips dazzle.

Clinique Long Last Glosswear SPF 15, £12, 18 shades

www.clinique.co.uk



A liquid gloss with moisturising marula oil and antioxidant Vitamin E that provides intense colour. Apply directly to the lips using the applicator brush.

The Body Shop Liquid Lip Colour, £9.50, 8 shades

www.thebodyshop.co.uk





